PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 12, 2019

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Dirt Rally 2.0 ($59.99)(out 2-26)

DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe ($79.99)(out 2-22)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame ($39.99)(out 2-26)

Stellaris: Console Edition ($39.99)(out 2-26)

Stellaris: Console Edition Deluxe Edition ($59.99)(out 2-26)

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition ($39.99)(out 2-26)

Trials Rising – Digital Standard Edition ($24.99)(out 2-26)

PSVR Games

Eden-Tomorrow ($19.99)

Fear of Bugs: The Fear Experience ($12.99)

XING: The Land Beyond ($19.99/PS+ $14.99)

PS4 Demos

Devil May Cry 5 Demo

PS4 Games

Alvastia Chronicles ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Conarium ($29.99)

Elk Simulator ($14.99)

Glass Masquerade ($11.99)

God Eater 3 ($59.99)

Hyper-Jam ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition ($99.99)

The King’s Bird ($15.99)

Meow Motors ($14.99)

Mixups by POWGI ($7.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 ($59.99)

NASCAR Heat 3 – Ultimate Edition ($59.99)

NBA LIVE 19 All-Star Edition ($5.99)

Pipe Push Paradise ($10.99)

Realm Royale Gold Plated Prowler Bundle ($19.99)

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince ($19.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition ($39.99/PS+ $15.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition ($69.99/PS+ $41.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition ($109.99/PS+ $65.99)

XING: The Land Beyond ($19.99/PS+ $14.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2019 PlayStation®Plus Bonus Pack (Feb)(Free for PS+)

DW8 – SPECIAL WEAPON SET ($6.49)

EDF5: Mission Pack 1 EXTRA CHALLENGE ($8.49)

Fishing Planet: Bottom Power Pack ($34.99/PS+ $27.99)

Fishing Planet – PlayStation®Plus Feeder Pack (PS+ Only $14.99)

Insane Robots – Robot Pack 5 ($2.99)

Insane Robots – Robot Pack 6 ($2.99)

LEGO DC Super-Villains DC Movies Character Pack ($1.99)

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Credits Multiplier ($4.99)

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Season Pass ($24.99)

NASCAR Heat 3 – 2019 Season Update ($9.99)

Ride 3 Free Pack 4 (Free)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Asst. DLC (Free and up)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Classic Trinity Gear ($2.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – The Price of Survival ($4.99)

The Sims 4 Get Famous ($39.99)

Volkswagen I.D.R Pikes Peak ($3.99)

PS Vita Games

Alvastia Chronicles ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Mixups by POWGI ($7.99)

