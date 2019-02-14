Jade is the Latest Mortal Kombat 11 Roster Reveal

Update: A press release that has come through notes that Jade has been “resurrected by an evil sorcerer,” and that she “serves the Netherrealm as an undead Revenant.” Yikes!

It’s time for another new Mortal Kombat 11 character reveal, albeit one that was pretty telegraphed by NetherRealm’s own social media efforts. Much like Baraka, Skarlet, and Kabal, Jade has returned to Mortal Kombat after spending the previous title on the bench.

Check out the official reveal below, which shows off Jade’s new look, her Mortal Kombat 11 playstyle, and of course a fatality to round things off with some gore. Jade is familiar enough with her staff, but it seems like she has many more mobility options compared to her past incarnations.

In story terms, Jade seemed to have died during the events of Mortal Kombat X, which may be supported by her pale skin tone and glowing eyes. Could this be some sort of side effect to the time-altering shenanigans apparently taking place in Mortal Kombat 11, or something else entirely? We don’t know for now, but we’ll certainly know as Mortal Kombat 11 is practically right around the corner.

If you’re curious about who else may show up in Mortal Kombat 11, there has been some discussion related to some information found in the Steam achievements. Of course, if you don’t want to know ahead of schedule, don’t click that link. Instead, you can look into what may be a new line of McFarlane merchandise set to be paired with the new game.

Keep your eye on PlayStation Lifestyle for further character reveals, which seem to be rolling out at a steady clip. Mortal Kombat 11 is set to launch on April 23, 2019.