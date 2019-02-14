McFarlane Toys May Be Teasing a Line of Mortal Kombat Figures

On the heels of announcing plans for merchandise revolving around Harry Potter and DC Comics licenses, it seems McFarlane Toys has another Warner Bros. property at its disposal, Mortal Kombat. In a recent post on its official Facebook page, the toy manufacturer teased that “another brand is coming to McFarlane Toys.” Accompanying the post was an image with text that reads, “FINISH HIM!!”

A screenshot of the Facebook post is pictured below:

Without a doubt, this seems as good a confirmation as any that McFarlane Toys has Mortal Kombat merchandise incoming. However, it is presently unclear from which part of the series the McFarlane line’s designs will be derived. This is most notably called into question as Storm Collectibles has been releasing Mortal Kombat figurines inspired by classic character designs. As such, it would not be too surprising if the McFarlane Toys merchandise were to focus exclusively on the fighters’ updated looks from Mortal Kombat 11.

The answers to these questions and others will likely surface during the New York Toy Fair 2019, which kicks off this weekend on February 16th and ends on February 19th. Since McFarlane Toys typically has a big presence at the event, news of such details is bound to travel fast.

In addition to waiting on information concerning McFarlane Toys merchandise, fans are also patiently awaiting the reveal of Mortal Kombat 11’s full roster of characters. A few leaks on Steam Database seem to point to a number of characters making a return, but only a handful have been confirmed by NetherRealm. Thus far, the confirmed list of combatants includes: Baraka, D’Vorah, Geras, Kabal, Kano, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (a preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One this spring on April 23, 2019.

[Source: McFarlane Toys on Facebook via Game Informer]