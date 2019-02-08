Steam Achievements May Have Leaked Even More Mortal Kombat 11 Characters

Recently, a batch of hidden trophies for Mortal Kombat 11 appeared on Steam Database, seemingly teasing the return of MKX’s Erron Black. Now even more of the trophy list has surfaced on the website, possibly confirming a few additional fighters that NetherRealm has yet to officially unveil.

As with the previous list, the devil’s in the details that appear at the end of source code for fatality-centric trophies. At the end of such trophies, the first three letters of a character’s name are listed. For example, “KAB” obviously represents the recently revealed Kabal. The source code for these trophies also suggests that Cassie Cage, Frost, Jacqui Briggs, Jade, Kotal Kahn, Kung Lao, and Liu Kang are all set to return, as well.

Curiously, there are a few fatalities listed for characters that don’t seem to have a history in the long-running franchise. Perhaps this means several new characters, in addition to Geras, will also feature on MK11’s roster. The names of these characters begin with “CET,” “KOL,” and “TER.” If they are new additions, it’ll be interesting to see if, like Geras, they are somehow connected to MK11’s big bad, Kronika.

Of course, all of the above should be taken with a grain of salt, as it’s difficult to discern the database’s accuracy. Still, perhaps one or more of these fighters will be revealed soon? Officially, the next character unveiling is set to take place on February 14, 2019, during NetherRealm’s Kombat Kast stream. So far, the confirmed list of MK11 combatants includes: Baraka, D’Vorah, the newcomer Geras, Kabal, Kano, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya Blade, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 11 will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: Steam Database]