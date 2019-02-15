ESRB Rating Springs a Five Nights at Freddy’s PSVR Game on Us

A few months ago, Five Nights at Freddy’s creator, Scott Cawthorn, revealed that console ports of his popular series would eventually launch. Not long thereafter, news surfaced of a virtuality reality Five Nights at Freddy’s being in the works. The ESRB has since added fuel to the fire, as a rating for Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted recently went live. Based on the rating’s page, which lists the title’s rating as “T” for Teen, this Five Nights at Freddy’s adventure may be exclusive to PlayStation VR.

This is especially interesting, as the game itself has yet to receive a formal announcement. But the ESRB rating seems pretty clear, a new entry in the franchise is definitely upon us. In addition, thanks to the ESRB’s rating summary, a few details about what to expect from this VR outing have also emerged. Read the full summary in the text below.

This is a VR puzzle/horror game in which players assume the role of a repair person tasked with monitoring/repairing animatronic characters at a pizzeria. From a first-person perspective, players explore dark hallways, complete puzzles, and try to avoid menacing, malfunctioning animatronic figures. The game contains frequent screams and jump scares, with the words “You Are Dead” appearing on screen after players are attacked.

Whether or not this will directly tie into the franchise’s other entries is currently unknown. However, the summary’s note about playing as a “repair person” suggests Mike Schmidt, a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and the protagonist of other entries, will not be returning for the VR adventure.

A release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted has not yet been revealed.

[Source: ESRB, Arthands-VR, Reddit]