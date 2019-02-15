Bayonetta 2 Director Leaves PlatinumGames After 13 Years

Industry veteran and Bayonetta 2 Director Yusuke Hashimoto has announced his departure from PlatinumGames. Earlier this week, Hashimoto posted a tweet stating that January 31, 2019 was his last day at the company. He wanted to thank everyone he’s worked with, and he said hopes to take what he learned at the studio and take it with him on whatever he works on in the future.

It’s unclear if Hashimoto will be moving on to another studio or still be working with games at all. Whatever he does, there will be a lot of questions about what will happen with the upcoming Bayonetta 3. It’s still in development, but this might be the kind of hiccup that causes a delay.

Hashimoto was also director for the Wii U exclusive Star Fox Zero and worked on various games at Capcom, including Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, and more.

An announcement from me: pic.twitter.com/aXPUfJY6sp — 橋本祐介 Yusuke Hashimoto (@yusuke8shimoto) February 15, 2019

Hashimoto did not disclose his reason for departing the studio, so we will have to wait to find out what the future holds for him. For now, we can always go back and enjoy the original Bayonetta, which he is credited as the producer for. For all you Switch owners out there, let’s hope the wait for Bayonetta 3 isn’t as long as Kingdom Hearts III.

PlatinumGames has some interesting projects in the works, like Astral Chain and Babylon’s Fall, which we will hopefully see in 2019.

