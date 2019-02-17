Upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Update Will Tune Weapons, Gear, and More
Treyarch has announced that it’ll release one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s “most anticipated” multiplayer updates on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 when the next Operation goes live.
Alongside tuning weapons and gear, the update will make improvements to specialists and scorestreaks.
Patch notes are as follows:
Weapons
Assault Rifles
Rampart 17
Improved max damage range from 37.6 yards to 41.6 yards.
KN-57
Improved max damage range from 15.2 yards to 17.3.
VAPR-XKG
Improved 5-hit kill range from 34.7 yards to 50 yards.
Improved ADS idle to sway less.
Maddox RFB
Reduced recoil stability in first 5 shots in bullet pattern.
Echo Fire Operator Mod: Improved recoil stability.
Quickdraw: Reduced ADS-in speed.
Quickdraw II: Reduced ADS-in speed.
Stock: Reduced ADS move speed.
ELO: Reduced recoil stability.
[Console only] Reduced max damage range from 23.6 yards to 20.8 yards.
Submachine Guns
MX9
Improved 5 hit kill range from 5.5 yards to 7.6 yards.
Improved ADS-in speed.
GKS
Improved 5-hit kill range from 2.7 yards to 5.5 yards.
Spitfire
Reduced max damage Range from 9.7 yards to 7.6 yards.
Stock: Reduced ADS move speed.
Extended Mags: Reduced magazine size.
Fast Mags: Reduced reload speed enhancement.
Cordite
Belt-Fed Operator Mod: Reduced overheat cooldown speed.
Grip: Reduced recoil stability.
Saug 9mm
Reduced sprint-out speed (now the same as most other SMGs).
Reduced base move speed (now the same as other SMGs).
Stock: Reduced ADS move speed.
Stock II: Reduced ADS move speed.
Grip: Reduced recoil stability.
[Console only] Dual Wield Operator Mod: Reduced hip-fire accuracy.
[Console only] Dual Wield Operator Mod: Reduced max damage range from 11.1 yards to 8.3 yards.
Daemon 3XB
Improved max damage range from 6.9 yards to 9 yards.
Tactical Rifles
Auger DMR
Improved ADS move speed.
Improved firing speed.
Double Tap Operator Mod: Improved firing time between shots.
ABR 223
Improved ADS move speed.
Improved sprint-out speed.
Swordfish
Improved ADS move speed.
Quickdraw II: Improved ADS-in speed.
Light Machine Guns
Titan
Reduced flinch resistance when being hit.
Reduced max damage from 46 to 38.
Stock: Reduced ADS move speed.
Sniper Rifles
Outlaw
[Console only] Improved firing speed.
Koshka
Improved ADS sway.
[Console only] Quickdraw II: Improved ADS-in speed.
Pistols
RK 7 Garrison
Improved all damage ranges.
Shotguns
MOG 12
Dragon’s Breath Operator Mod: Now does 1 quick blast of fire damage instead of damage-over time. This increases it’s one-hit-kill potential at certain close ranges, and is especially effective when paired with Choke Barrel.
Improved max damage Range from 3.75 yards to 4.1 yards.
Quickdraw: Improved ADS-in speed.
[Console only] Barrel Choke: Improved accuracy, pellet damage, and max damage range.
SG12
Strobe Light Operator Mod: Reduced luminosity on visual light effect.
Specialists
Prophet
Seeker
Greatly reduced Seeker’s hitpoints, it can now be destroyed with 1 bullet.
Reduced detection range against enemies with Cold Blooded.
Ajax
9-Bang
Reduced visual opacity of screen flash when hit by 9-Bang.
Players will no longer raise their hand when flashed if they have Tactical Mask.
Players can now change stances while flashed.
General
Active Specialist Weapons now lose all cooldown on round change (as opposed to partial loss previously).
Equipment
Frag Grenade
Increased damage.
Concussion Grenade
Players can now stun themselves with their own Concussion Grenade.
Players will no longer raise their hands when affected by a Concussion grenade if they have Tactical Mask.
Gear
Acoustic Sensor
Reduced the ranges at which Acoustic Sensor can detect enemies.
Reduced the ranges at which enemies with Dead Silence are detected.
Perks
Tactical Mask
Player now recovers faster after being hit by Tempest.
Players will no longer raise their hand when flashed by the 9-Bang.
No longer provides fire or radiation resistance.
Flak Jacket
Fire and radiation resistance moved from Tactical Mask to Flak Jacket.
Improved Flak Jacket resistance to radiation and burn.
Cold Blooded
Reduced the range at which an enemy Seeker can detect the player with this Perk.
Scorestreaks
Lightning Strike
Reduced the delay between targeting locations and the jets arriving.
Sentry
Improved damage.
Improved the time that the Sentry will remember a target after losing line of sight.
Improved the range at which the Sentry will detect an enemy within a 360-degree radius.
Drone Squad
Improved damage.
Sniper’s Nest
Increased number of rockets required to destroy the Sniper’s Nest by 1.
Mantis
Improved explosive damage radius.
Thresher
Improved chain gun explosive radius and damage.
Improved health of vehicle to balance damage dealt from an enemy with FMJ II.
Strike Team
Improved awareness radius.
Improved health regeneration rate of Strike Team members.
General
Scorestreak teamkills will no longer count towards the teamkill kick limit in modes with friendly fire enabled.
[Source: Reddit]