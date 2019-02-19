Rocket League’s Newest Update Lets You Add Friends from Other Platforms

Rocket League just got its newest update, and its a pretty major one. The biggest change is no doubt the overhaul of the friends list, which now lets you add friends from other platforms! The feature was originally teased when cross-play within Rocket League was finally confirmed. However, that’s not all the changes this update will bring. It also marks the official start of Season 10 of the competitive game.

Rocket League is the second game to enable cross-platform play on the PlayStation 4, following Fortnite. It’ll be interesting to see what the next game Sony will enable cross-play for will be.

Here are all the patch notes for the latest Rocket League update:

CHANGES AND UPDATES Friends List The new Friends List allows you to add friends from other gaming platforms to Parties and Clubs.



Accessible on the bottom menu bar next to Party Chat, it has four distinct tabs: Friends This tab shows your Friends from the platform you’re playing on

You can invite these Friends to Parties and Clubs from this menu by clicking on their name

RocketID This tab shows your Friends on other platforms that you’ve added via RocketID

From here, you can select “Add Friend by RocketID” to search for a friend’s ID

You can input their name if you don’t know their full tag to do a search

Recent Players Displays the last 25 players you played with or against that you aren’t already friends with

Alerts Shows any pending RocketID Friend Requests you’ve received as well as active Party Invites, Club Invites, and other Notifications



Your ‘RocketID’ is assigned the first time you log in using your name plus a random four-digit code If your name doesn’t pass our language filter, you’ll be assigned a temporary, auto-generated name like Octane#1234

You can change your RocketID at any time for any reason via the RocketID Tab



Show RocketIDs : Hide your RocketID from displaying in your Friends List (Under Options > Interface) Players can use this feature to hide their RocketID during a live broadcast



Notifications During Gameplay: Disable Friends List notifications during gameplay (Under Options > Interface)

Curveball Mutator ‘Curveball’ is now available as a Ball Physics Mutator Available in Local Matches, Private Matches, and Tournaments

When enabled, this Mutator adds a curve effect to the ball’s trajectory based on its spin.



Audio Rocket League’s audio mix has been updated, including audio priority rebalancing, HDR audio, object elevation, and more



When watching a Replay, audio now appropriately speeds up or slows down along with the Replay video

COMPETITIVE SEASON 9 REWARDS Competitive Season 9 has ended. Titles and items will be awarded for your highest rank achieved during the season Receiving Season 9 Rewards also requires successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels



Season 9 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable Wheels Bronze I or higher – Season 9 – Bronze Wheels

Silver I or higher – Season 9 – Silver Wheels + lower Wheels

Gold I or higher – Season 9 – Gold Wheels + lower Wheels

Platinum I or higher – Season 9 – Platinum Wheels + lower Wheels

Diamond I or higher – Season 9 – Diamond Wheels + lower Wheels

Champion I or higher – Season 9 – Champion Wheels + lower Wheels



Season 9 Grand Champion Rewards are unique new Titles Competitive Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Grand Champion’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels

Rumble Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – RNG Champ’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels

Dropshot Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Floor Destroyer’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels

Hoops Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Dunk Master’ In-Game Title + all Season Wheels

Snow Day Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Blizzard Wizard’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels



COMPETITIVE SEASON 10 Competitive Season 10 begins



Season 10 brings a “soft reset” that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate your Rank



Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking



League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches



All placement match wins count towards your Bronze Season Reward Level progress GENERAL Extra Modes (Dropshot, Hoops, Rumble, and Snow Day) are now available in Free Play Extra Modes are only available on certain Arenas as labeled in the Free Play Arena selection window



You can now see how many Weekly Wins you have left on the experience screen at the end of a match



Game Stat Display Level : You can now control which in-game stat notifications you see during a match via the Options > Gameplay menu No Stats : You will not receive any notification during matches

Main Stats Only : notifications for the following will appear: Assist

Epic Save

Goal

Save

Shot

Demolition

All Stats : All in-game notifications are displayed



“Input Buffer” option added to the Gameplay Options menu This setting controls which method the game uses to send your gameplay inputs to our servers. These methods are: Legacy – The default option used since Rocket League launched.

STS (Sim Time Scaling) – This allows the game server to instruct your client to very subtly speed up or slow down in order to maintain a smooth input stream.

CSTS (Continuous Sim Time Scaling) – A more aggressive version of STS that uses a continuous feedback loop to determine game speed.

Both STS and CSTS are newer strategies for latency mitigation that may be more effective for players with connectivity issues, spotty Wi-Fi, etc. than the Legacy method

If you experience connectivity issues during a match, you should try switching from Legacy to STS or CSTS. If you see no improvement, change back to Legacy

BUG FIXES General Fixed a bug preventing players from reconnecting to a match after a disconnection from the server Please note that you will still not be able to rejoin if the match you were in has already ended



Fixed a bug causing spectator camera control UI to reappear after any goal is scored



Tournament creators no longer receive an error when trying to spectate matches



[Xbox One] The game app will no longer crash when returning from a suspended state when using Instant-on Mode



Fixed a bug causing trades involving 80 or more Keys to fail



Goal Explosions should no longer play on repeat after backing out of the Crate preview screen



Unrelated Customization Items will no longer appear under the ‘Body’ tab after rapidly opening and closing the Garage menu



Chat sound no longer plays when entering Training while in a Party



Items will appear correctly in the trade window after removing and re-adding to the trade



Keys obtained through Rocket Pass will now stack with other Keys in your inventory



[Switch] The UI will no longer lag when scrolling through a long list of friends



The Special Edition label now appears when a Special Edition item is unlocked in Rocket Pass

KNOWN ISSUES Dunk House: In Free Play, the Ball does not lift right after the user moves out of the kick-off position like it does in offline or online matches.



Friends List notifications will not appear while viewing Replays



An incorrect error message may appear if you try to change your Rocket ID if PsyNet is down



[Xbox One] Players may not be able to accept party invites via Xbox One notifications if Rocket League is suspended



[Xbox One] In-game chat is replaced with asterisks (except for quick chat) after loading the game from suspended mode



[Steam, Xbox] Adding a same platform friend through RocketID may cause previously deleted friends to reappear



When previewing the Special Edition ‘Asik’ Wheel in the lobby or Garage, it may appear to have a low level of detail



When spectating a Hoops match, the Blue goal displays an additional vertically-oriented net

[Source: Rocket League]