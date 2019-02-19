Rocket League’s Newest Update Lets You Add Friends from Other Platforms
Rocket League just got its newest update, and its a pretty major one. The biggest change is no doubt the overhaul of the friends list, which now lets you add friends from other platforms! The feature was originally teased when cross-play within Rocket League was finally confirmed. However, that’s not all the changes this update will bring. It also marks the official start of Season 10 of the competitive game.
Rocket League is the second game to enable cross-platform play on the PlayStation 4, following Fortnite. It’ll be interesting to see what the next game Sony will enable cross-play for will be.
Here are all the patch notes for the latest Rocket League update:
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Friends List
- The new Friends List allows you to add friends from other gaming platforms to Parties and Clubs.
- Accessible on the bottom menu bar next to Party Chat, it has four distinct tabs:
- Friends
- This tab shows your Friends from the platform you’re playing on
- You can invite these Friends to Parties and Clubs from this menu by clicking on their name
- RocketID
- This tab shows your Friends on other platforms that you’ve added via RocketID
- From here, you can select “Add Friend by RocketID” to search for a friend’s ID
- You can input their name if you don’t know their full tag to do a search
- Recent Players
- Displays the last 25 players you played with or against that you aren’t already friends with
- Alerts
- Shows any pending RocketID Friend Requests you’ve received as well as active Party Invites, Club Invites, and other Notifications
- Your ‘RocketID’ is assigned the first time you log in using your name plus a random four-digit code
- If your name doesn’t pass our language filter, you’ll be assigned a temporary, auto-generated name like Octane#1234
- You can change your RocketID at any time for any reason via the RocketID Tab
- Show RocketIDs: Hide your RocketID from displaying in your Friends List (Under Options > Interface)
- Players can use this feature to hide their RocketID during a live broadcast
- Notifications During Gameplay: Disable Friends List notifications during gameplay (Under Options > Interface)
Curveball Mutator
- ‘Curveball’ is now available as a Ball Physics Mutator
- Available in Local Matches, Private Matches, and Tournaments
- When enabled, this Mutator adds a curve effect to the ball’s trajectory based on its spin.
Audio
- Rocket League’s audio mix has been updated, including audio priority rebalancing, HDR audio, object elevation, and more
- When watching a Replay, audio now appropriately speeds up or slows down along with the Replay video
COMPETITIVE SEASON 9 REWARDS
- Competitive Season 9 has ended. Titles and items will be awarded for your highest rank achieved during the season
- Receiving Season 9 Rewards also requires successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels
- Season 9 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable Wheels
- Bronze I or higher – Season 9 – Bronze Wheels
- Silver I or higher – Season 9 – Silver Wheels + lower Wheels
- Gold I or higher – Season 9 – Gold Wheels + lower Wheels
- Platinum I or higher – Season 9 – Platinum Wheels + lower Wheels
- Diamond I or higher – Season 9 – Diamond Wheels + lower Wheels
- Champion I or higher – Season 9 – Champion Wheels + lower Wheels
- Season 9 Grand Champion Rewards are unique new Titles
- Competitive Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Grand Champion’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels
- Rumble Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – RNG Champ’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels
- Dropshot Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Floor Destroyer’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels
- Hoops Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Dunk Master’ In-Game Title + all Season Wheels
- Snow Day Grand Champion – ‘Season 9 – Blizzard Wizard’ In-Game Title + all Season 9 Wheels
COMPETITIVE SEASON 10
- Competitive Season 10 begins
- Season 10 brings a “soft reset” that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate your Rank
- Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking
- League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches
- All placement match wins count towards your Bronze Season Reward Level progress
GENERAL
- Extra Modes (Dropshot, Hoops, Rumble, and Snow Day) are now available in Free Play
- Extra Modes are only available on certain Arenas as labeled in the Free Play Arena selection window
- You can now see how many Weekly Wins you have left on the experience screen at the end of a match
- Game Stat Display Level: You can now control which in-game stat notifications you see during a match via the Options > Gameplay menu
- No Stats: You will not receive any notification during matches
- Main Stats Only: notifications for the following will appear:
- Assist
- Epic Save
- Goal
- Save
- Shot
- Demolition
- All Stats: All in-game notifications are displayed
- “Input Buffer” option added to the Gameplay Options menu
- This setting controls which method the game uses to send your gameplay inputs to our servers. These methods are:
- Legacy – The default option used since Rocket League launched.
- STS (Sim Time Scaling) – This allows the game server to instruct your client to very subtly speed up or slow down in order to maintain a smooth input stream.
- CSTS (Continuous Sim Time Scaling) – A more aggressive version of STS that uses a continuous feedback loop to determine game speed.
- Both STS and CSTS are newer strategies for latency mitigation that may be more effective for players with connectivity issues, spotty Wi-Fi, etc. than the Legacy method
- If you experience connectivity issues during a match, you should try switching from Legacy to STS or CSTS. If you see no improvement, change back to Legacy
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed a bug preventing players from reconnecting to a match after a disconnection from the server
- Please note that you will still not be able to rejoin if the match you were in has already ended
- Fixed a bug causing spectator camera control UI to reappear after any goal is scored
- Tournament creators no longer receive an error when trying to spectate matches
- [Xbox One] The game app will no longer crash when returning from a suspended state when using Instant-on Mode
- Fixed a bug causing trades involving 80 or more Keys to fail
- Goal Explosions should no longer play on repeat after backing out of the Crate preview screen
- Unrelated Customization Items will no longer appear under the ‘Body’ tab after rapidly opening and closing the Garage menu
- Chat sound no longer plays when entering Training while in a Party
- Items will appear correctly in the trade window after removing and re-adding to the trade
- Keys obtained through Rocket Pass will now stack with other Keys in your inventory
- [Switch] The UI will no longer lag when scrolling through a long list of friends
- The Special Edition label now appears when a Special Edition item is unlocked in Rocket Pass
KNOWN ISSUES
- Dunk House: In Free Play, the Ball does not lift right after the user moves out of the kick-off position like it does in offline or online matches.
- Friends List notifications will not appear while viewing Replays
- An incorrect error message may appear if you try to change your Rocket ID if PsyNet is down
- [Xbox One] Players may not be able to accept party invites via Xbox One notifications if Rocket League is suspended
- [Xbox One] In-game chat is replaced with asterisks (except for quick chat) after loading the game from suspended mode
- [Steam, Xbox] Adding a same platform friend through RocketID may cause previously deleted friends to reappear
- When previewing the Special Edition ‘Asik’ Wheel in the lobby or Garage, it may appear to have a low level of detail
- When spectating a Hoops match, the Blue goal displays an additional vertically-oriented net
