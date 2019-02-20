Square Enix Could be Releasing a Major Game Later in 2019

Today, Square Enix released its Q3 FY2019 results, giving us some insight into how it performed at the end of 2018. There was a ton of news from that, including the consolidation of internal units, reasons for the under-performance of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Just Cause 4, and a hint at the future of the company looking ahead at 2019.

President of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda stated that this year’s E3 would hold more announcements, which isn’t unusual. However, Matsuda also has an expectation for high revenue during its third quarter, which may allude to a major release later in the year.

Now, this could just mean there are several smaller games on the horizon, or it could be a case of a company expecting too much, as they do. But, we’re hopeful that this year will see the release of one of the major Square Enix games that are still in development.

The two main Square Enix games still in development, for those unaware, are the remake of Final Fantasy VII and an unnamed Avengers project. Of the two, we’ve seen more from Final Fantasy VII, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s closest to completion. Some time last year, we got reports saying that the remake wouldn’t be ready until 2023. Since we’ve seen virtually nothing from the Avengers project, there’s a lot of room for speculation — it could be closer than we think, despite the scope and ambition of it.

Or this fall’s major game could be a new unannounced project, but that doesn’t seem likely, when you consider the lengthy list of games the company is working on currently. Since they were disappointed with the sales of last year’s Tomb Raider and Just Cause 4, the team might be less keen to continue with those games in the near future.

All of this is speculative, of course, but when connecting the dots, it does seem likely that we’ll see something big from Square Enix this year.

What do you think? Do you think this is just wishful thinking, or do you think Square Enix really does have a major release this year? Let us know.

