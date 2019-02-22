Devious Dungeon 2 Coming to PS Vita ‘Soon’

Previously released on mobile devices, RPG Devious Dungeon 2 will be heading to the PS Vita “soon,” according to a tweet from publisher, Ratalaika Games. A followup to Devious Dungeon, the sequel will bring you randomized maps with five worlds, multiple classes, lots of weapons and gear, bosses, and more missions for you to enjoy.

In the tweet from the publisher, they wished the PS Vita a happy birthday, as the system just recently turned seven years old. Our little guy has grown up so fast.

Happy 7th birthday to #PSVita !!!

Let’s keep this great console alive for some more time shall we 😉 ??#DeviousDungeon2 Soon… #vitaisland pic.twitter.com/QJqSWYB6kz — Ratalaika Games (@RatalaikaGames) February 22, 2019

Devious Dungeon 2 has been out for a while, so it’s an interesting choice to bring it to the seemingly dead handheld so late in the game. Sony has announced they will be ending PS Vita production in Japan soon. With February being the last month for free PS3 and PS Vita games through PlayStation Plus, the poor little handheld won’t be relevant for much longer, sadly. (Though, it did have some trouble taking off to begin with.)

At least there are still studios like Ratalaika Games that are still supporting the PS Vita with fun RPGs and other quirky indie games. At this time, there are a ton of incredible games to grab on the system, so now is one of the best times to jump in.

We’ll keep you updated on a release date for Devious Dungeon 2. If you can’t wait any longer, you can always grab a copy on an iOS or Android device.

[Source: Twitter]