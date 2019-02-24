Monster Hunter: World Tops List of Best-Selling Physical PS4 Games in Japan Since 2014
We recently reported that Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World was the best-selling PlayStation 4 game in Japan in 2018. However, a new list of top 50 best-sellers shared by Famitsu reveals that Monster Hunter: World is also the highest-selling game at Japanese retail since 2014, when the PS4 launched in the country.
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Final Fantasy XV claimed second and third positions, respectively, followed by the recently released Kingdom Hearts III. Rounding up the top five is Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.
Japan’s top 50 boxed best-sellers since 2014 are as follows:
- Monster Hunter: World
- Dragon Quest XI
- Final Fantasy XV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- NieR: Automata
- Knack
- Persona 5
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Grand Theft Auto V (price revised edition)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Minecraft
- Yakuza 6
- Resident Evil 7
- Dark Souls III
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Resident Evil 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Dragon Quest Heroes 2
- Battlefield 1
- Judgment
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Tales of Berseria
- Fallout 4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Bloodborne
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2016
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- God Eater 3
- Ace Combat 7
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Uncharted 4
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Gundam Versus
- Everybody’s Golf
- Winning Eleven 2018
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
