PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 26, 2019

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Devil May Cry 5 (59.99)(out 3-08)

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 3-08)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Digital Gold Edition ($99.99)(out 3-12)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Digital Ultimate Edition ($119.99)(out 3-12)

PSVR Games

Fate/Grand Order VR feat.Mash Kyrielight (Free)

Honor and Duty: D-Day ($9.99/PS+ $8.99)

PS4 Demos

Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past

PS4 Games

8-Bit Invaders! ($29.99)

Anthem Standard Edition (59.99)

Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition ($79.99)

Arcade Archives HEROIC EPISODE ($7.99)

Arcade Archives Kid Niki Radical Ninja ($7.99)

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE&SWAT Bundle ($24.99)

Death Coming ($6.99)

DiRT Rally 2.0 ($59.99)

DiRT Rally 2.0 Digital Deluxe ($79.99)

Fantasy Worlds Bundle ($35.99)

Farm Together ($19.99)

Hell Warders ($14.99)

HexaMaze ($14.99)

Hitman 2 Free Starter Pack (Free)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame ($39.99)

NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition ($39.99)

Pic-a-Pix Classic ($7.99)

Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past ($14.99)

RemiLore ($39.99)

Stellaris: Console Edition ($39.99)

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition (39.99)

Trials Rising – Digital Standard Edition (24.99)

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition ($12.99/PS+ $11.04)

PS4 Add-on Content

Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition Upgrade ($19.99)

Anthem Shard Packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $99.99 for 12,000)

Darksiders III – The Crucible ($6.99)

Death end reQuest DLC (FGree and up)

DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Content Pack ($24.99)

Farm Together Supprters Pack ($1.99)

Farm Together Wasabi Pack ($3.99)

Firewall Zero Hour DLC ($0.99 and up)

Fishing Sim World: Lake Dylan ($10.99)

H1Z1 DLC (Free and up)

Minecraft: Steven Universe ($5.99)

NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Obito Uchiha ($3.99)

PvZ GW2 Midnight Snack Upgrade ($7.49)

RIDE 3 – 2-Strokes Pack ($4.99)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal DLC (Free and up)

Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War ($19.99)

Trials Rising Acorn Packs ($1.99 for 10 and up to $24.99 for 300)

Trials Rising – Expansion Pass ($19.99)

PS Vita Games

DEAD AHEAD:ZOMBIE WARFARE&SWAT Bundle ($24.99)

Pic-a-Pix Classic ($7.99)

