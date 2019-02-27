When I last booted up ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove (review coming soon!), I noticed something weird: a Bunny Ears logo. I thought to myself, “wait, isn’t Bunny Ears that Goop parody website Macaulay Culkin runs?” What could that possibly mean? Well, it turns out that Bunny Ears now has a video games brand name, and Macaulay Culkin himself is an executive producer on ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove.

This was confirmed today in a press release and public announcement from HumaNature Studios, the independent developer founded by original ToeJam & Earl designer Greg Johnson. With this announcement, Culkin and his group are effectively revealing a new brand, Bunny Ears Games, and ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is the brand’s first project. Culkin provided the following quote:

“I’m honored to be producing the new ToeJam & Earl because it is literally my favorite video game of all time. Plus, Greg Johnson is the tits!”

Greg Johnson also provided a quote with the announcement:

“ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove is a ‘90s styled blast from the past. Macaulay Culkin, the star of the ‘90s classic Home Alone is an Uber Fan of the ToeJam games. He totally gets the vibe and humor of the new game, and his involvement has made the game even crazier and more fun.”

Culkin is a self-professed fan of the original ToeJam & Earl, having name-dropped it a couple times in various places. He also used it as part of his bit during the Oscars the other night, as you can see here:

Here’s some things I’m doing instead of watching the #oscars 5. Toejam & Earl pic.twitter.com/w2jWutHw83 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

I can’t help but wonder what other games we’ll see the Bunny Ears logo in front of down the line.

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is set to release on March 1, 2019.