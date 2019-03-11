In addition to offering players an experience that spans upwards of 30 hours, Days Gone content will extend to post-launch DLC. This news comes by way of Community Manager David Lee, who teased Bend Studio’s DLC plans during a recent interview. What Lee didn’t detail, however, is what players should expect from the post-launch content.

In a video interview with GamerBraves, Lee said the following when asked whether DLC would launch that delves further into the story and characters:

I think the main story will give that information to you. We have announced DLC before, but we haven’t really announced what that DLC is yet. So keep an eye out for that. But with the main story that should be sufficient enough to tell you the characters’ backstories, and make you care about them one way or another.

Check out the full interview in the video linked below. Talk of Days Gone DLC begins around the 3:37 timestamp:

Given Lee’s comments, it’s possible the DLC will not feature story content at all. Who knows, perhaps Bend Studio aims to add new game modes post-launch? Either way, precedent suggests players may not have to wait long for the DLC to go live. For instance, Horizon Zero Dawn’s Frozen Wilds expansion hit PSN roughly nine months after the game’s February 2017 release. Within weeks of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s launch, players were diving into part one of The City That Never Sleeps expansion.

Days Gone is set to hit the PlayStation 4 exclusively on April 26th.

[Source: GamerBraves on YouTube via Push Square]