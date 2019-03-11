Evidently, Netflix’s video game adaptations are doing quite well. While shows such as The Witcher streaming series are currently filming, other games may fare better in anime form. Such is the case with Dragon’s Dogma. The popular RPG, which not too long ago saw an enhanced port to the PlayStation 4, has been tapped for a reimagining as an anime.

A press release issued today by the streaming behemoth announced several new deals. Partnerships with Anima, Sublimation, and David Production were revealed, with the studios asked to work on Altered Carbon: Resleeved, Dragon’s Dogma, and SPRIGGAN, respectively. The description of each show was given, and a Dragon’s Dogma anime was listed with the following excerpt:

Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.

Sublimation Inc. is listed on Bloomberg as a Japanese company which “specializes in cell animation using 3DCG.” Their website is also chock-full of shows which they have produced. The press release included quotes from representatives in each company. Representative Director Atsushi Koishikawa said that his team “has long dreamt of working on our own title… We’re excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world.”

The rest of the press release is light on hard details. There is no mention of whether or not CAPCOM is going to have any input into the anime, nor any sort of release schedule. At this point, all we have is confirmation of the show existing, and little else. Still, is this enough for Dragon’s Dogma fans to get excited over? What would you like to see in an adaptation of the hack-n-slash RPG? Share your thoughts below.

[Source: Netflix]