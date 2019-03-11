Yeehaw! Become a rootin’ tootin’ cowboy (or cowgirl) in The Arcslinger when it releases on PlayStation VR later this week!

The game is arriving to town on March 13th, 2019, for $9.99.

The Arcslinger is a take on the Western genre with a cyborg hero equipped with his wise-cracking gun, Angelheart. Throughout this rogue-like, you play through 15 levels as you thwart Gold Smoke’s plans by collecting Arcs and powering up Angelheart. Nolan North (the voice of Nathan Drake from Uncharted), Jessica DiCicco (Lynn from the animated show The Wild House), Roger Craig Smith (the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog), and Jason Spisak (Kid Flash from Young Justice) all lend their voice talents to the game. You can watch the trailer below:

The Arcslinger has dozens of arcs to find, each with its own unique abilities to use against Gold Smoke’s goons.

Big Red Button, the developers of the game, also worked on the critically hounded Sonic Boom: The Curse of Lyric for the Nintendo Wii U. It was savaged for its poor frame rate, generic brawler design (as opposed to the traditional Sonic formula), and menagerie of technical bugs.

However, The Arcslinger has had a better reception from gamers with a 3.7 rating on the Oculus Store with its PC release, and a similar score on Google Play with 3.5 stars out of 5. It originally released on Android for the Daydream platform back in 2016.

Big Red Button was co-founded in 2009 by Bob Rafei, the art and animation director for the Crash Bandicoot series, the Jak & Daxter series, and Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. The studio is currently working on an unannounced project.

The Arcslinger is far from the first Wild West VR title we’ve seen grace the PSVR platform, with Cold Iron presenting a fast-paced puzzle shooting gallery that requires you to have quick wits as well as quick fingers.