Sega has announced that its next Sakura Wars game is in development for the PlayStation 4. Tentatively titled Project Sakura Wars, the game will release in Japan in winter 2019, and in Europe and North America in spring 2020.

Project Sakura Wars is a completely new entry with a romanticized 1940s imperial Tokyo setting. Players will take on the role of Captain Seijuurou Kamiyama, who is dealing with the aftermath of the losses incurred by Tokyo’s global defense force, Combat Revue, that operates out of the Imperial Theater. With things in peril, the captain must work to restore the Imperial Theater to its former glory. Along the way, Kamiyama will take on the “Kouma,” who are a threat to peace and the Combat Revues.

Check out an announcement trailer and key features below:

The Most Immersive Story Yet – During your adventure, you will be able to interact with a colorful cast of characters through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system, where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on these relationships both off and on the battlefield.

– During your adventure, you will be able to interact with a colorful cast of characters through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system, where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on these relationships both off and on the battlefield. A Rewarding Battle System – Armed with powerful mechs known as “spiricle armor,” the gameplay is augmented by a deep and robust combat system that takes full advantage of each squad member’s unique abilities.

– Armed with powerful mechs known as “spiricle armor,” the gameplay is augmented by a deep and robust combat system that takes full advantage of each squad member’s unique abilities. An Eye-catching Anime Production – Complete with gorgeous animated sequences and dramatic character arcs, the story will leave you hungry for what happens next.

Project Sakura Wars will feature “adventure” and “battle” parts. During adventure, players will be able to explore the streets of Ginza and the Imperial Theater. They’ll also be able to bond with the game’s heroines and other characters. The adventure parts of the story will have an impact on battles.

Project Sakura Wars will feature Japanese voice acting with English, German, French, and Spanish subtitles.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. For more on Sakura Wars, check out our previous coverage.

