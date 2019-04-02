Ben Walke, Community Manager for Star Wars Battlefront 2, recently announced on Twitter that the game’s content roadmap has been updated. He confirmed that players will have more to look forward to when it comes to the new game mode, Capital Supremacy, as EA and DICE’s current plans are to bring more maps to the mode in the coming months.

Walke also confirmed that the popular, yet frustrating, Heroes vs. Villains mode will finally see a change to its core mechanics. Hopefully, DICE will remove the targeting system, or at the very least change it from the way it currently functions. Right now in Heroes vs. Villains, the targeting system encourages teams to gang up on the target, and it can become quite frustrating at times.

We’ve also updated the roadmap with some extra info on what’s coming over the next few months. We’ll be bringing three maps to Capital Supremacy, reworking the core mechanics of HvV and more.https://t.co/ut2PBgfD3O pic.twitter.com/bwC72ETPyn — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) April 2, 2019

The updated content roadmap for Star Wars Battlefront 2 currently states that a new map for Capital Supremacy is dropping on April 24th. The core mechanics rework for Heroes vs. Villains will be coming in May 2019, alongside yet another map for Capital Supremacy. The final map that will be added into Capital Supremacy will drop in June. Specific dates have not been revealed for the months of May and June, so stay tuned for more information regarding these additions to the game.

I am extremely pleased to see that EA and DICE are already hard at work on new maps for Star Wars Battlefront 2‘s latest mode, as it is a breath of fresh air. Are you excited to see new maps being added into Capital Supremacy in the coming months? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Electronic Arts]