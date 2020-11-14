Star Wars Battlefront II‘s creative director and DICE veteran, Dennis Brännvall, has announced his departure from the studio after eight years of service.

“I still remember when we first got the Star Wars contract and the entire studio meeting was filled with goose bumps and tears of joy,” Brännvall wrote in a tweet. “Eight years later the journey is over and I’m moving on from EA DICE at the end of this month. Thank you all. May the Force be with you, always.”

Brännvall joined DICE in 2012 and worked as an associate level designer on Battlefield 4. In 2014, he moved on to Star Wars Battlefront, for which he was a lead level designer. He served as design director on Battlefront II, eventually becoming creative director at DICE in December 2019.

The Battlefront II community last heard from Brännvall in April this year, when he announced that the title’s development was complete, bringing an end to a tumultuous period for DICE that started with Battlefront II‘s infamous launch.

“Developing characters, worlds, and experiences set in this amazing galaxy that is Star Wars is an honor, and it has continued to be a remarkable, challenging, and ultimately rewarding journey for the entire team,” wrote Brännvall. “Knowing that we have a passionate community of millions of players and Star Wars fans – just like ourselves – along on the ride, is the greatest inspiration we could ever have.”

Brännvall didn’t say why he’s leaving DICE and where he’s off to next, but we wish him the best of luck in his endeavors.

[Source: Dennis Brännvall via VG247]