Back in January, we reported that a new PlayStation VR foot-controlled peripheral, the 3dRudder, was set to release sometime in April. While the officially-licensed controller is now scheduled to launch on June 17, 2019, Sony has already released a list of compatible games, and has promised support for more games in the future.
The current list is as follows:
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cypher
- Undead Citadel
- Sairento VR
- Ultrawings VR
- Bow to Blood
- Pirate Flight
- DWVR
- The Wizards-Enhanced edition
- Red Matter
- Operation Warcade
- Beat Blaster
- Honor and Duty : D-Day
- Honor and Duty : Arcade Edition
- Nature Treks
- Mind Labyrinth
- Scraper VR
- Affected : The Manor
- Telefrag VR
- TrainerVR
- Proze
- Darkness Roller Coaster
- Vertigo-Home
- Contagion VR
- Shadow Legend
- Blind
Sairento VR developer, Mixed Realms, has expressed its confidence in the 3dRudder, stating that it “provides a different kind of gameplay experience.” “The 3dRudder is an innovative device that provides a whole new form of movement for VR gamers,” said the studio. “We see it as the hoverboard for virtual reality experiences.”
The Wizards developer, Carbon Studios, added that the 3dRudder frees up players’ hands and makes room for more “free, precise, and intuitive” control over a game.
The 3dRudder has taken ten years to develop. Co-founder, Valerio Bonora, is an architect who initially came up with the idea while redesigning metal work for a historical monument in Paris.
“I was sat at my computer using my hands to zoom in and out and rotate the structure over and over while designing it,” he explained. “My wrists were aching, and I thought: ‘this all would be much more efficient if I could move around in my project with my feet, and keep my hands focused on designing’. That’s how I started drawing the first concept of the foot motion controller.”
The 3dRudder will come with a price tag of £119 in the UK and $119 in the U.S.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]