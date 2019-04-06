Back in January, we reported that a new PlayStation VR foot-controlled peripheral, the 3dRudder, was set to release sometime in April. While the officially-licensed controller is now scheduled to launch on June 17, 2019, Sony has already released a list of compatible games, and has promised support for more games in the future.

The current list is as follows:

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cypher

Undead Citadel

Sairento VR

Ultrawings VR

Bow to Blood

Pirate Flight

DWVR

The Wizards-Enhanced edition

Red Matter

Operation Warcade

Beat Blaster

Honor and Duty : D-Day

Honor and Duty : Arcade Edition

Nature Treks

Mind Labyrinth

Scraper VR

Affected : The Manor

Telefrag VR

TrainerVR

Proze

Darkness Roller Coaster

Vertigo-Home

Contagion VR

Shadow Legend

Blind

Sairento VR developer, Mixed Realms, has expressed its confidence in the 3dRudder, stating that it “provides a different kind of gameplay experience.” “The 3dRudder is an innovative device that provides a whole new form of movement for VR gamers,” said the studio. “We see it as the hoverboard for virtual reality experiences.”

The Wizards developer, Carbon Studios, added that the 3dRudder frees up players’ hands and makes room for more “free, precise, and intuitive” control over a game.

The 3dRudder has taken ten years to develop. Co-founder, Valerio Bonora, is an architect who initially came up with the idea while redesigning metal work for a historical monument in Paris.

“I was sat at my computer using my hands to zoom in and out and rotate the structure over and over while designing it,” he explained. “My wrists were aching, and I thought: ‘this all would be much more efficient if I could move around in my project with my feet, and keep my hands focused on designing’. That’s how I started drawing the first concept of the foot motion controller.”

The 3dRudder will come with a price tag of £119 in the UK and $119 in the U.S.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]