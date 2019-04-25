The Swords of Ditto is going to give you twice as many reasons to come back to it. Especially since it’s free! PlayStation 4 owners will be able to grab an update on May 2, 2019 that lets you experience Mormo’s Curse.

Very few details are available regarding The Swords of Ditto Mormo’s Curse. We know it will be substantial. Among the things added are new places to roam, which are filled with different enemies and bosses. You’ll also find The Sword, the player’s avatar, will be able to collect new toys and weapons to use in the fight against evil. The biggest change is that apparently, The Sword won’t experience permadeath in this new update.

For those who didn’t play The Swords of Ditto, this free expansion takes its name from the primary antagonist. Mormo is the witch trying to conquer the Isle of Ditto and make it her own. Every 100 years, she tries to take over and The Sword (or The Swords, depending on how much trouble you have playing) has to banish her. Perhaps this new update will mean more tests for the people who come to play the game? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Swords of Ditto is one of Devolver Digital’s indie darlings. It is actually one year old now, as it launched back in April 2018. It was quite beloved when it did. The title offers some fun twists and turns, all while challenging people to stay alive and do their best in a challenging roguelike environment. It also has tons of charm, as evidenced by the fact that it even had a LocoRoco collaboration. That was a PlayStation 4-exclusive Easter egg event, which gives people another reason to pick the title up for that platform.

