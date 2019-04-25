Star Trek Online Rise of Discovery Announced

It has just been announced by Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios that Star Trek Online will be receiving a new DLC that is centered around two of Star Trek Discovery‘s characters, Captain Gabriel Lorca (voiced by Jason Isaacs), and Commander Ellen Landry (voiced by Rekha Sharma). Rise of Discovery will have two new episodes, and will launch on PC on May 14, 2019, and then come toto consol at a later, unannounced date. The latest DLC features new missions to take part in, in which players of the MMO will fight alonside the U.S.S. Buran, learning what happened to Captain Lorca and Commander Landry before they joined the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery. Rise of Discovery also introduces new systems into the game, including a revamped reputation system, and a new ship system update that will convert all Tier 6 ships to match individual player’s levels. This change will grant all players the ability to earn the highest quality ships in the game.

Check out the new trailer for Star Trek Online: Rise of Discovery!

In Rise of Discovery players will need to answer a distress call from a Federation Starship which has sustained massive damage after falling victim to a Klingon assault. This attack leaves only one person alive: Captain Gabriel Lorca. Lorca is stranded on a “desolate ice moon” which is overrun by Klingon patrols searching tirelessly for survivors. As such, Lorca is left deep behind enemy lines and is in desperate need of assistance. This is where you, the player, come in. For fans of the show, this could prove to be an interesting premise as it builds upon the already established characters’ history, allowing players to aid one of the shows most important protagonists.

