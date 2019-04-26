Fresh off of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown’s soaring launch, Bandai Namco has announced the Ace Combat 7 season pass. It will come with plenty of new gear to push your piloting skills to the next level. Expect three new aircrafts over the summer, in addition to new skins, weapons, and more. The first DLC pack will be landing on May 22, 2019, with the other packs landing over the rest of the Summer.

Take a look at the upcoming season pass right here:

May 22nd will see the release of the AD-11F. It comes with a TLS (tactical laser system) and a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), ensuring it will be a deadly tool for anyone who takes advantage of it. The ADF-01 FALKEN will release on June 26th, and comes with a TLS of its own. However, it also comes with a FAEB (fuel-air explosive bomb) for some explosive action. Finally, the ADFX-01 MORGAN will be added on July 31st. In addition to its TLS, it comes with an IEWS (integrated electronic warfare system) and MPBM (multi-purpose burst missile), potentially making it a popular pick with fans.

Ace Combat 7 DLC and Season Pass Coming this Summer WATCH GALLERY

Ace Combat 7 has been a high-profile reintroduction for the series, with over ten years since the release of Ace Combat 6. It’s received positive reviews since launch, with our review praising its “amazing” dogfights. It has also been a sales success for Bandai Namco, with it flying to number one in Japan and breaking a franchise record in the UK. With the hype around Ace Combat 7, it’s not surprising to see Bandai Namco capitalize on that with new DLC.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Will you be returning to the game for to grab hold of this season pass? Fly into those comments below and let us know!