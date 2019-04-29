Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launched just over one month ago, meaning players have had ample time to explore the game’s narrative. However, one story in particular was not told, that is the tale of Hanbei the Undying. Luckily, those interested in learning more about the training NPC’s past will soon have a chance to do so. A spin-off manga entitled Sekiro Gaiden: Shinazu Hanbei will place Hanbei the Undying at center stage. The spin-off is set to release on May 27, 2019.

Sekiro Gaiden: Shinazu Hanbei will go live on Kadokawa’s Comic Walker website on the aforementioned date. Monster Hunter: Flash Hunter‘s illustrator, Shin Yamamoto, is serving as the creative force behind the new Sekiro manga. Yet, it is presently unclear as to whether Yamamoto will illustrate or write the work. Given his track record, it would not be too surprising if he were tapped to both illustrate and write Sekiro Gaiden: Shinazu Hanbei.

For a sneak peek into what the manga’s art will have on offer, check out the two preview images featured below:

The FromSoftware title hit store shelves in late March 2019, earning more than its fair share of positive reviews. In our review of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, in which it was given a 9.5/10, the challenging gameplay and presentation of the narrative were most notably praised. As many may know, the game’s release also sparked discourse about accessibility and difficulty modes in games. Interestingly, though not surprisingly, the discussion surrounding Sekiro has additionally evolved into one concerning the usage of exploits or cheating in games.

In addition to being a critical success, Sekiro is recognized as a commercial one. At launch, the title performed better than Dark Souls III, selling 1.4 million units compared to the 1.2 million moved by the most recent Dark Souls entry.

FromSoftware’s acclaimed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

