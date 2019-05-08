Klei Entertainment has announced that a new character update is coming to the multiplayer survival title, Don’t Starve Together. This new update will bring with it a character refresh for “The Firestarter” Willow. Along with the character refresh for Willow will be new skins for players to purchase, some changes to in-game drops, and a new Twitch campaign. Fans of Don’t Starve Together are sure to have their hands full with this update. So get out there, work together, and most importantly, don’t starve!

The full list of changes coming as a part of Willow’s character refresh are as follows:

Willow is now immune to fire damage.

Willow is now more easily frozen (e.g. by Ice Staves or Deerclops).

Willow no longer gets cold from low sanity.

Winter gear is slightly less effective at keeping Willow warm.

Willow takes more damage and loses sanity at freezing temperatures.

Willow takes longer to overheat and less damage when overheated.

Willow takes no burn damage while extinguishing smoldering fires and does it faster than others.

Adding fuel to fires is 50% more effective.

Bernie can now be equipped by Willow for sanity and warmth at the cost of durability.

Bernie grows big and will taunt and fight most hostile creatures when Willow is nearby and insane.

Bernie will still taunt Shadow Creatures when any other player is nearby and insane.

In addition, Willow still gains sanity near fire and can still cook with her Lighter. Willow’s Guest of Honor, Triumphant, Survivor, and Rose Skins are now available to purchase. Anyone who owned these Skins prior to the update will have their Skins upgraded to “Heirloom” rarity, with full unraveling value. (An Heirloom Elegant can be unraveled for 1350 spool.) Willow has new items that can be dropped, weaved, or purchased as well, so if Willow is your character of choice, hunt them down (or buy them)! Other new purchases involve a chest and wardrobe. The new Ghastly Attic chest can be purchased for $3.99, and contains Ashley, The Cursed Sterling Lighter, and the Baleful Lace Parasol. You can also purchase the Willow Deluxe Wardrobe for $12.99 which contains 5 Willow item sets, including the new “Forlorn Doll” set. Changes to drops in this update include the removal of vignettes, icons, and profile backgrounds from the drop table. The items are still weaveable, and the team has added about 100 color variants to many of the existing common drops in-game. The team is also kicking off a new Twitch campaign that will give players three new items if they have linked their Klei account with their Twitch account, and watch a streamer who has also done the same. The Metamorphosed Flame Icon (30 Minutes) (2) The Metamorphosed Flame Portrait (2 Hours) (2) The Metamorphosed Flame (6 Hours) (2)