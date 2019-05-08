Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Collector's Edition Leaked

It would appear that Ubisoft’s livestream reveal event on May 9, 2019 may have been spoiled one day ahead of the actual event. In a post from Reddit, a user captured an image that was on the Ubisoft Store. It showed the “Wolves Edition” of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. In the leaked image, a heavily armored man wearing some sort of mask is seen wielding a revolver and an assault rifle.

Information found in a second Reddit post supposedly regarding the game’s setting, campaign, and most notably, the main villain, has been removed. If the leaked information is to be believed, Cole D. Walker (along with an army of weaponized drones) will be the enemy that players fight in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

The game is supposedly a direct sequel to 2017’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands. The leak suggests that Cole went rogue and killed Wildlands squad members Holt, Midas, and Weaver. Just recently, Operation Oracle was released for Wildlands, in which you worked alongside Cole D. Walker (played by Jon Bernthal). The Operation Oracle DLC teased that the next Ghost Recon game would take place on a fictional Pacific jungle island known as “Aurora.”

The leak also suggested that the game will launch on October 4, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As always, take all of this information with a grain of salt until things are either debunked, or confirmed to be true in tomorrow’s livestream event.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands was fairly well received by critics and currently sits at a 70 on Metacritic. The game featured online co-op with up to four friends and allowed players to heavily customize their Ghost, as well as their weaponry. Ubisoft supported the game for quite some time with post-launch DLC. As such, it would only be fitting that the game receives a sequel. You can watch the event live on Ubisoft’s official Twitch, and Youtube channels on May 9th at 11:30 am PT.

[Source: ResetEra Via: Reddit (1) (2)]