Many businesses have been posting their financial results recently, as fiscal years for many companies end on March 31, 2019. Publisher Bandai Namco is one of those companies, and it showed an increase in profit from last year. We know the company mostly for its console games, but the company is also present in the mobile space with games from the One Piece, Dragon Ball, and IdolMaster series.

But most relevant to us is the performance of some of the heavy hitters like SoulCalibur VI, Jump Force, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, all of which performed well. The report doesn’t point to specific sales figures, but all three aforementioned titles charted within the top ten best-selling games during the months of their release. Sadly, One Piece: World Seeker, which released earlier in the year, failed to make a splash critically and commercially, although we enjoyed it here.

Thanks to Bandai Namco’s Network Entertainment Business, the company’s revenue was up 4.4% year-on-year. This includes console and mobile games. Looking forward, Bandai Namco wants to strengthen the development of home console games, as well as network titles, in an effort to create new products for the community to enjoy.

Upcoming Bandai Namco games include Digimon Survive, Rad, and Code Vein, which are planned for release later this year, although there are lots of planned releases that could slip into next year.

[Source: Twinfinite]