One of 2019’s most highly-anticipated games is, somewhat ironically, a game from 1999. With Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled almost here, Sony is going all-in on the remaster, selling a trio of bundles that pair the upcoming kart racer with a PlayStation 4 system. They’ll all be available on June 21, 2019, the same day the game launches, and different bundles will be available all over the world. However, there are none announced for the United States at this time.

The first bundle is the perfect starter pack for those wanting to jump in and race against their friends. It comes with a copy of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled in addition to a 1 TB PS4, though instead of one Dualshock 4 controllers, it comes with two! This bundle will be available throughout the majority of Europe, though it is notably missing from the United Kingdom.

The other two bundles only come with one controller, but are a great way to jump into Crash Team Racing. The United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, Iceland, and Portugal will get a bundle that comes with a 500 GB system. In addition, Australia and New Zealand will get a similar bundle, though it instead comes with a 1 TB system. All systems and controllers will be jet black.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, coming out 20 years after the original PS1 release, is a complete remaster of the beloved kart racer. While it features elements of both the original and its sequel Crash Nitro Kart, it also features a number of new additions. This includes the ability to customize both your kart and your racer.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled will release on June 21, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you want to cross the starting line with even more content, the “Nitros Oxide Edition” not only comes with new character skins, it also features main antagonist Nitros Oxide as a racer from the start. Will you get any of these bundles? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog EU]