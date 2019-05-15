The success of PlatinumGames’ NieR: Automata, which just celebrated its second year anniversary, continues to barrel ahead, as another sales milestone has been hit. According to publisher Square Enix, the title has now exceeded four million sales across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. This is especially notable, considering the game was logged at having sold 3.5 million copies by December 2018.

News of the new milestone featured at the start of a recently released trailer for NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition. Check it out in the video linked below:

NieR: Automata’s new achievement was later confirmed on the game’s official Twitter account with the following post:

[Alert]

Over 4 million copies of #NieR:Automata have been shipped & sold digitally! Thank you for your continued support soldiers! Glory to mankind. pic.twitter.com/Tq5WnwXStI — NieR:Automata (@NieRGame) May 14, 2019

With interest in the game yet to cease, fans have to wonder whether Square Enix intends to let PlatinumGames have another go at the beloved series. If so, here’s to hoping the wait for a third entry will not take upwards of seven years to launch, since such a gap separated the original NieR’s 2010 release from the sequel.

While the wait for more NieR content persists, fans have plenty of other ways in which to celebrate their adoration of the franchise. For example, NieR’s 2B joined the joined the Soul Calibur VI roster as a Season Pass guest character in 2018. Square Enix is launching a line of figurines for its Bring Arts brands, featuring a number of NieR characters, A2, a 2.0 version of 2B, and 9S. There a even NieR: Automata dolls of 2B and 9S, both of which come from Volks’ Dollfie Dream line.

NieR: Automata is available for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: NieR: Automata on Twitter]