Players who enjoyed 4A Games’ latest installment in the Metro series, Metro Exodus, will be pleased to know that details regarding the game’s Expansion Pass has just been revealed. The Expansion Pass for Metro Exodus will feature two pieces of story DLC for players to partake in. These details do feature spoilers, so if you haven’t beaten the main story of Metro Exodus yet, I’d recommend you do that first before reading this article.

With that warning out of the way, here’s what you need to know about the add-ons included in the Expansion Pass. The first, titled “The Two Colonels”, will center around Colonel Khlebnikov. He is trying to ensure the survival of his people and those he loves. Set below the surface in the dead city of Novosibirsk, the DLC picks up as Khlebnikov heads home to his son Kirill for New Year’s Eve. He quickly discovers that things have gone awry. Slime is consuming the tunnels, mutant attacks are at an all time high, and the “green stuff” that protects his people from radiation poisoning is in short supply. Players can make use of a flame-thrower in this story, which will be linear in nature, and is told by Colonel Miller one year after the events took place.

The second DLC, titled “Sam’s Story,” will be released in early 2020 and focus on Sam, an American marine who was at the Moscow Embassy when the bombs fell. Upon discovering that the Metro tunnels are not the only way of life after the world descended into chaos, his only goal is to return home and try to find his family. This DLC will not be linear, it is set in Vladivostok, and will instead provide players with the sandbox experience they have come to expect from Metro Exodus. Sam will need to keep his wits about him, as surviving may prove to be more difficult than he had thought. You’ll go through tsunami-ravaged harbors, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts.

What did you think of Metro Exodus? Are you happy with Expansion Pass’ upcoming stories? Which of the two story add-ons are you most excited to complete? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Invision Community]