Some PS4 Metro Exodus Aurora Edition Season Passes Don’t Work

Metro Exodus launched today on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but if you bought the Metro Exodus Aurora Edition, you might have a problem. In some countries, a few of the PS4 copies have misprinted Season Pass codes. At the time of writing, the company is working on creating a support page so those who encounter the error can report it and get it fixed. However, that won’t be available until early next week.

The official Metro Exodus Twitter account posted regarding the situation.

We are working to create a webpage on our support site where affected consumers can change the in box Season Pass code for a correct one, and anticipate this will be available early next week. We apologise for the inconvenience. (2/2) — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) February 15, 2019

As usual, the Season Pass for Metro Exodus includes access to “new adventures in the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness,” although the “exact contents [are] still to be determined.” Players are told to “expect hours of gripping single-player, story-driven action of the highest quality,” according to what’s listed on the PlayStation Store.

There’s no word on when the DLC for the game will drop, but hopefully everyone who purchased a Season Pass will have all their issues resolved long before then.

Stay tuned for when the support website launches, if you are one of the players who received an invalid code.