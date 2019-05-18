THQ Nordic is known for splashing money on popular franchises that have been dormant for years. In November 2018, the publisher revealed that it had 35 unannounced games in development, two of which will reportedly make their way to E3 2019.

All Gamers has shared screenshots of an email purportedly sent out by THQ Nordic, in which the developer has laid out its plans for the event. The email specifically describes the unannounced titles as “the long-awaited return of a galactically beloved game/franchise” and “a new vision of a beloved game/franchise.”

“THQ Nordic is booking for an unannounced title that you will absolutely want to get in to see,” the screenshot reads. “I can’t reveal what the title of this remake is, but it’s the long-awaited return of a galactically beloved game/franchise.”

Description of the second unannounced title carries similar wording.

“There is a hands-off demo available,” the email continues. “No direct-feed recording, no off-screen camera recording. B-roll unedited gameplay footage will be supplied.”

Fans have been hoping to see a revival of Timesplitters for quite some time now but THQ Nordic’s massive catalog of games makes it difficult to guess which two titles we might see next month. The company also owns Alone in the Dark, Dead Island, Red Faction, and Kingdoms of Amalur among a plethora of other IPs.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

E3 2019 begins on Tuesday, June 11th.

[Source: All Gamers]