Publishers Koch Media and THQ Nordic, both subsidiaries of Embracer Group, have traded a range of IPs. Such an interesting move opens the door for the original developers of a couple of properties to get their hands on old franchises. In the trade, THQ Nordic transferred Red Faction’s and Painkiller’s rights to Koch Media. As a result, Koch Media handed THQ Nordic the rights to Risen, Rush for Berlin, Sacred, Second Sight, and Singles: Flirt Up Your Life.

This seems a boon for the original studios behind at least two of the above titles. For one, Red Faction’s trek to Koch Media puts it in close proximity with the company’s Deep Silver subsidiary. Deep Silver, of course, serves as the parent company of developer Volition, the studio behind the shooter franchise’s creation. Meanwhile, Piranha Bytes, which THQ Nordic acquired in May of 2019, may now have access to its RPG series, Risen.

Apparently, THQ Nordic is already thinking about how to put its latest acquisitions to work. In a statement concerning the trade with Koch Media, the company noted the following: “Evaluations on remasters, ports, potential sequels & new content etc. will start right away. We have something in mind already.”

[Source: THQ Nordic GamesIndustry.biz]