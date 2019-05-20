Apart from a summer 2019 release window, news about the first entry for The Dark Pictures Anthology, Man of Medan, has been slow for some time. It appears that will end in the very near future, based on a recent post from developer Supermassive Games’ official Twitter page.

The tweet features a short teaser clip and a caption that promises a new announcement on Tuesday, May 21st.

Something is coming! Look out for our announcement on Tuesday. #ManofMedan pic.twitter.com/fnln1g23FV — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) May 18, 2019

Of course, what the developer intends to announce specifically remains to be seen. A brand-new trailer with a solid release date attached certainly seems possible, however. Details about Man of Medan’s potential price are also still a mystery; hopefully, the impending announcement will offer some insight on this front.

While a number of games will launch under Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures Anthology banner, none of them will exist in the same world. Man of Medan, the franchise’s first story, will be totally separate from whatever follows it. At present, the studio has yet to reveal the title of the anthology’s eventual second installment. Yet, a trademark for something called “House of Ashes” seems to suggest the second entry’s title has already been incidentally outed.

Supermassive fans have even more to look forward to in the future, though it appears a sequel to Until Dawn is not on the cards. According to Executive Producer Pete Samuels, the studio is currently developing “several” PlayStation exclusives. Given the wide variety of titles Supermassive has produced in the past, it’s difficult to discern what they may be. Could another PlayLink release à la Hidden Agenda be on the horizon? Or, might Supermassive cook up another PlayStation VR experience akin to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood? Perhaps we’ll learn something more concrete once Man of Medan hits shelves.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on an unspecified date this summer.

[Source: Supermassive Games on Twitter]