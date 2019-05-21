After a bit of teasing on social media, developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco have finally confirmed a release date for Man of Medan. The first release for The Dark Pictures Anthology will hit store shelves this summer on August 30, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Preorders for the game are already live.

In addition to the summer launch date, Man of Medan also received a brand-new trailer. In it, viewers are taken aboard a party boat, then into the depths of an abandoned ship, where the video cycles between scenes of a livelier time and a more horrific reality. The trailer emphasizes the significance of choice, before ending with a note that warns against playing alone. Check out the latest look at Man of Medan in the video below:

Man of Medan’s newest look also reveals what to expect from the game’s preorder bonus, which will reward costumers with the Curator’s Cut. This preorder bonus will give players access to the following:

A new perspective from different characters are unlocked.

New options and choices are offered within each scene that requires player choice; new decisions means new outcomes to discover.

New scenes and secrets not featured in the original playthrough are also unlocked.

According to Bandai Namco, all of the content featured in the Curator’s Cut for Man of Medan will eventually become available to players who do not preorder. When this content will go live for everyone else and its pricing has not yet been unveiled.

Man of Medan follows a group of friends who venture out at sea in search of a supposed World War II wreckage. As is common in horror stories of this fashion, the young adventurers bite off more than they can chew. Instead of finding the key to riches and fame, they stumble across a ghost ship. Naturally, terror and tragedy ensues.