Developer 4A Games is fresh off the development of its latest Metro installment, Metro Exodus. However, the team remains hard at work on other projects. Yes, an expansion pass featuring story DLC is planned for Metro Exodus, but 4A Games has something new up its sleeve, as well. Curiously, that something new concerns an unannounced AAA title, currently in development with publisher THQ Nordic.

THQ Nordic’s recent financial report catalogues the 15-month period between January 2018 and March 31, 2019. As expected, this document features mention of the publisher’s future plans. One of those plans just so happens to involve the Metro studio. During the 15-month period highlighted above, THQ Nordic signed “multiple new projects,” including an agreement with 4A Games for its “upcoming, still undisclosed AAA-project.” The publisher made note of this agreement twice in the financial report, yet never offered so much as a hint about what the project may be. At the very least, it can’t be another Metro installment, as Deep Silver publishes that series.

With this news in mind, and the dearth of information regarding it, there’s nothing left to do except speculate. Apart from the Oculus VR title, ARKTIKA.1, 4A Games has yet to develop original IP of its own. Might this unannounced AAA game be the studio’s first big step in that direction? Anything is possible. Or, could there be other existing IP that 4A Games will adapt for the interactive medium? On this, too, we will have to wait and see. Also worth considering is whether the unnamed project will be set in post-apocalyptic times like the developer’s other projects. Of course, like every other facet of the mystery game, these details are sure to remain under wraps for quite some time.

A 4A Games THQ Nordic Deal Includes an Unannounced AAA Title WATCH GALLERY

Metro Exodus is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: THQ Nordic via GamingBolt]