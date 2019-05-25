Treyarch has kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update, which adds Quad Feed and Nuketown Playlist to the game. From now until Tuesday, May 28th, you can enjoy double 2XP in the following:
- Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies
- Weapon XP in Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies
- Nebulium Plasma in Zombies
- Merits in Blackout
Full patch notes are as follows:
Black Ops Pass Bonus
2X Tiers for Black Ops Pass owners and their party members continues through May 28
MULTIPLAYER
Featured Playlists (May 24-28)
PS4/Xbox One
Nuketown
Prop Hunt
Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit
Infected
Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit
Maps
Arsenal Sandstorm
Reduced chances of Arsenal Sandstorm appearing in map rotation based on map voting data and player feedback. In today’s update, we’ve made some adjustments to how frequently Arsenal Sandstorm will show up in rotation based on map voting data and player feedback. It was our intent to push the boundaries with this alternative map and see how players would react in a live environment. From playing in the wild with all of you, and armed with the data we’ve received, we’ve made adjustments and will take these learnings into account for future maps.
BLACKOUT
Featured Playlists (May 21-28)
PS4/Xbox One
Hot Pursuit
Alcatraz
Solo
Duos
Quads
In addition to the above, Treyarch announced that the sniper-only Bolt Action Barebones mode will arrive on May 28th with the following rules:
6v6 TDM and Domination
Bolt-action sniper rifles only (no SDM)
No Specialist Weapons, Special Issue Equipment, Gear, or Operator Mods allowed
Single-use Equipment with a full charge on respawn
Select Spawn disabled
Close Quarters Frenzy will also be reintroduced on the same day for a limited time.
Black Ops 4‘s Days of Summer seasonal game update will kick off on June 4th on the PlayStation 4, bringing with it new weapons, outfits, camos, and new game content during the second half of Operation Spectre Rising.
We’ll update our readers when further details are announced.
[Source: Reddit]