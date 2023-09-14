Report: Call of Duty 2025 Will Feature Black Ops 2 Maps

According to reports from known Call of Duty insiders, 2025’s Call of Duty will feature remastered maps from Black Ops 2. The game is rumored to be in development at Treyarch, and will follow a pattern similar to this year’s Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty 2025 rumored to feature 14 remastered fan-favorite maps

The rumor comes from leaker el_bobberto on Twitter and has somewhat been corroborated by another known leaker TheMW2Ghost. El_bobberto cautioned that plans could change within the next two years, with TheMW2Ghost adding that the information matches what they have heard.

From what I’ve heard some time back, I can add that I also heard similar that Black Ops 2 maps were in the remaster pipeline. https://t.co/VeyKDiHSfa — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) September 11, 2023

If the report is true, CharlieINTEL recons the following maps will be remastered:

Aftermath Cargo Carrier Drone Express Hijacked Meltdown Overflow Plaza Raid Slums Standoff Turbine Yemen

2023’s Modern Warfare 3 features remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps (which we got our first look at yesterday), so this rumor seems plausible. However, take it with a customary grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

Modern Warfare 3 was reportedly meant to be an expansion of sorts for Modern Warfare 2, but Activision pushed back on those rumors. According to the publisher, this year’s Call of Duty is a full-fledged premium release, and we expect Call of Duty 2025 to be a full-priced game as well.