Sony Quietly Hired Former Call of Duty Bigwig and Deviation Games Team

Sony Interactive Entertainment has hired former Call of Duty producer Jason Blundell along with a number of former Deviation Games employees. The circumstances surrounding the recruitments are a bit curious considering that Deviation Games is working on a AAA PS5 game for Sony… or was.

Deviation Games was founded by former Call of Duty veterans

Founded by former Call of Duty veterans including Blundell, Deviation Games went on to sign a partnership agreement with Sony to work on a AAA PS5 project. However, beyond a PS Blog announcement, nothing ever came out of the partnership and Blundell departed the studio he co-founded. Then, rumors emerged that Deviation Games’ PS5 exclusive has been canceled.

Twitter user and insider Zuby_Tech recently discovered that not only is Blundell now employed by Sony, but that a large number of former Deviation Games employees are also now working at Sony. Many, if not all, of them ceased working for Deviation around the same time, too.

This begs the question of Deviation Games’ existence and what it’s working on, if it still exists. Fans are also left wondering if Deviation’s PS5 project — rumored to be a shooter — is one of the live service games that Sony canned.