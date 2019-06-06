In a post on Twitter, Playtonic Games, the developer behind Yooka-Laylee, teased a new game announcement. The tweet contains a short video with a ton of compiled tweets from users asking the studio what its next game will be and when it will be announced.

The studio stated in the tweet, “Bee back tomorrow.” This hint suggests that the next game will involve a bee in some capacity. As a reminder, Capital B is the Yooka Laylee antagonist and has many bee minions.

Check out the Tweet for yourself!

Playtonic Games’ most recent game, Yooka-Laylee, released on April 11, 2017. The game was a love letter to old school 3D platforming games, such as Super Mario 64, Donkey Kong 64, and Banjo-Kazooie. In Yooka-Laylee, players follow the chameleon Yooka and his batty friend, Laylee. They can explore various levels filled with many different challenges to complete. While venturing through its worlds, players can find Pagies. If you find all of these golden pages, you will unlock another portion of the world for you to explore, allowing you to complete even more challenges. Check out our review of the game!

On April 1, 2019, Playtonic Games released the free 64-bit tonic update for Yooka-Laylee for the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game. This update converted the entire game into 64-bit format as a throwback to some of the magnificent platforming games of old. The update is still set to make its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, but no specific dates have been provided.

Are you excited for tomorrow’s reveal from Playtonic Games? What kind of game do you think it will end up being? Stay tuned for the June 7, 2019 announcement and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]