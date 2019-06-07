It’s E3 2019 time, which means tons of leaks, teases, rumors, and reveals are incoming, one of which could be Saints Row related. The official Saints Row Twitter page posted a gif on June 7, 2019 featuring blinking text that reads “Praise Genki,” accompanied by the text, “The Weekend is almost here super-ethical-saints-row-fans! #WeekendsAreEthical.”

The tweet can be viewed below:

Since developers and social media reps know E3 2019 is upon us, posting something like this without building up to an official announcement could be dangerous, so a new Saints Row project seems likely. This post was also retweeted by the official Deep Silver account, giving it even more credibility.

For those unaware, “Genki,” or Professor Genki is a character in the Saints Row series. He hosts various in-game shows like Super Ethical Reality Climax and Genkibowl VII. He is known as a sadistic character who is beloved by many fans.

Back in May of 2019, publisher Deep Silver also tweeted a link to the Saints Row YouTube channel, claiming, “we have exciting things for the Saints, you don’t want to miss out!” The pieces are seemingly falling into place for a new Saints Row announcement.

But what could it be? Some are speculating it will be a reboot of the series. After all, Saints Row IV was pretty ridiculous and didn’t leave much room for it to be topped. Or, it could be something totally wild and unexpected.

Since Deep Silver doesn’t have a dedicated E3 2019 press conference or presentation, we might hear more about the rumored project during Microsoft’s briefing, which starts on Sunday, June 9th at 4:00 PM EST. And although that show will focus on Xbox titles, we anticipate third-party announcements as well, so stay tuned for our coverage this Sunday.

Do you think it’s too soon for the return of Saints Row? If not, what would you like to see? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter via SiliconEra]