Square Enix finally shared gameplay for the upcoming Avengers project known as Marvel’s Avengers. This upcoming superhero adventure will include an original story featuring Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America. But most importantly, Square Enix announced the release date and name for upcoming game, which is called Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day and will launch May 15th, 2020.

Aside from that, we got a look at the cast, which features some of the industry’s most recognized voices. Travis Willingham will be Thor, Nolan North will be Iron Man, Jeff Schine will be Captain America, Troy Baker will be Bruce Banner, and Laura Bailey will be Black Widow.

You can watch the exciting Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day trailer below:

While it was confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day would feature an original story to be played offline, there will also be an online component added to the mix. Although, it was announced that it would not be a games-as-service title and that it would not include loot boxes of any kind. All additional content will be released for free.

Towards the end of the presentation, Crystal Dynamics announced that PS4 would be getting exclusive content, but nothing else is known about that at this time. We do know it will get early access to the beta, with people who preorder getting a guaranteed pass to play.

This story is still developing.