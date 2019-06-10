When Ghost Recon: Breakpoint was recently announced, Ubisoft revealed the solo experience would differ from that of Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Most notably, the three AI teammates previously at a solo player’s disposal were out. Instead, an AI drone would take their place. Thankfully, Ubisoft has had a change of heart. The AI teammates are returning for Breakpoint.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s Community Manager announced the news on stage during the publisher’s E3 2019 conference. However, not many were details were offered. For now, it remains unclear as to how the function will compare to its Ghost Recon: Wildlands counterpart.

During the conference, a couple of new Breakpoint trailers were also released. The first fresh look at the title focuses exclusively on the manifesto of Walker, Breakpoint’s main antagonist, played by The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal. See what Walker has in store for his former brothers in arms below:

Breakpoint’s second new trailer focuses much more on the story in general. Check it out below:

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on October 4th. Preorders for the title are already live, including preorders for its three special editions. These three editions include a Gold Edition for $110, an Ultimate Edition for $130, and a Collector’s Edition which costs $190. In addition, beta sign ups are available; however, there’s no guarantee of entry unless you preorder the game.