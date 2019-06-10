Ubisoft’s new player-versus-player, free-to-play title, Roller Champions, skated its way out at E3 2019. The game will pit two teams of three champions against each other in the hottest sporting event of the year 2029. Ubisoft released a Roller Champions gameplay video during their E3 2019 press conference, which you can see below.

In Roller Champions, players will have to outmaneuver and tackle each other in an attempt to control the Roller League ball. They will then need to complete a full lap around the roller arena in order to shoot the ball through a hoop on the side of the arena to score. The more laps completed, the higher the score. The gameplay will feature the ability to wall-skate up the sides of the arena while moving at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. For the showboating type, you can even dunk the ball into the hoop while wall-skating. If you put on an impressive show, more fans will attend your games which opens up new customization items from various in-game sponsors.

Roller Champions was first seen in late May after a leaked video that revealed a couple of the arenas (which can now be seen in the official E3 gameplay trailer) appeared on ResetEra. Information in that same post also included a supposed control scheme for the game as well as some of the menu options, though these details have yet to be confirmed. More information on Roller Champions will come to light this week as a Uplay demo is available on PC today, June 10th, through the 14th.

The game is on track for release some time in early 2020. Be sure to check out some of the other announcements from Ubisoft’s E3 2019 Presentation, such as the Watch Dogs Legion gameplay demo and the Rainbow Six Quarantine reveal. Let us know what your favorite games coming out of E3 2019 are!