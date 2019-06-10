Watch Dogs Legion Release Date Announced

Ubisoft announced at its E3 2019 briefing that Watch Dogs Legion will release on March 6, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Alpha gameplay was showcased, giving a first look at the game and giving people a chance to see a recruitment mission.

Watch Dogs London is set in a futuristic version of London, where lethal drones are flying around and armed soldiers appear at every turn. The video walks people through a character recruitment. After one avatar died during a mission, the gameplay switched to Helen, an elderly woman and former assassin who is more capable than you might imagine. Players can recruit any NPC in the game into Dedsec and take back London. Each of them comes with their own origin story and unique set of skills for players to take advantage of.

Check out the new trailer for Watch Dogs Legion!

This story is still developing.

What did you think of the new Watch Dogs Legion gameplay that was shown by Ubisoft? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Youtube]