Zombie Army 4 Undead War Release Window Announced

Rebellion has announced that Zombie Army 4: Undead War is releasing in early 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game has a single player mode and supports up to 4 player drop-in, drop-out co-op for multiplayer, meaning you won’t need to fight off the never ending hordes of Hitler’s undead army on your own. The game allows players to unlock upgrades for weapons, various different skills, emotes, cosmetic items, and more too, so players can customize their characters to not only fit their playstyle, but also how they want them to look.

Zombie Army 4: Undead War makes use of a spectacular kill cam, much like the other games in the series, but this time around it has been updated to include explosives and traps. The cinematic trailer showed a character setting electric trip mines, while other characters used various guns, including assault and sniper rifles. One of the game’s enemy types, besides regular zombies, was also shown.

A massive zombie wearing a gas mask used a flamethrower to force the characters into cover. The character using the sniper rifle shot the gas tank on the large zombie’s back, which caused it to explode. The trailer also showed a fortified area which made use of electric fences to keep the zombies at bay, meaning electricity will play a role in the game as well.

Check out the latest trailer for Zombie Army 4: Undead War!

The previous Zombie Army games were all part of the Zombie Army Trilogy, which is connected to the Sniper Elite series. Zombie Army Trilogy released on March 6, 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Each of the three games also supported four player online co-op in both the campaign and Horde modes. Read our review of the Zombie Army Trilogy!

Will you be picking up Zombie Army 4: Undead War when it launches in early 2020? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!