Wasteland 3, the next entry in one of the original post-apocalypse game series, will be bringing taking players to the bone-chilling cold of the Colorado Rocky Mountains in spring 2020. It originally aimed for a Q4 2019 release, which was then pushed back to a Q1 2020 window.

The E3 2019 Wasteland 3 trailer showcases its new environment. The previous games took place in the desertscape of the America Southwest, and now a team of Desert Rangers will move up north into much harsher terrain on their pursuit to rebuild America following a nuclear war.

After the success of the original Wasteland, Wasteland 2 and 3 were both crowdfunded by fans. Wasteland 3 met its Fig goal of $2.75 million in a little over three days, with $1.7 million pledged in the first 18 hours alone. It is currently at around $3.1 million, and the project met the incentives to include deeper character customization options, a ranger insignia, and a talking car companion.

The Wasteland series is a trilogy of games that tell the story of the Desert Ranger branch of the United States Army. After a war fought generations ago ended with the nuclear annihilation of the planet, the Desert Rangers were dispatched as a peace-keeping force. In the earlier entries, they mostly investigated disturbances around the areas of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and throughout Arizona. Wasteland 3 will break away from these familiar arid areas to explore Colorada, which appears to be in the middle of a nuclear winter. Players will be put in the boots of the last living Ranger in the Team November brigade.

You can pick up Wasteland 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases next spring. Let us know if you’ll be picking the game up, or if you’ll be giving it the cold shoulder.