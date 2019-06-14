Based on its reception, it seems that fans were disappointed with what was shown of Marvel’s Avengers at E3 2019. The presentation finally showed what the game would look like in action, but many things were criticized, including the character designs. However, developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the character designs would not be changed, much to the dismay of those asking for changes

For a bit more context, Marvel’s Avengers has been long-awaited for a couple years, so naturally, fans were excited to finally see its reveal at E3. Up until that point, we hadn’t seen anything other than a short teaser trailer that didn’t reveal much. After its showing at Square Enix’s press conference, there were a lot of questions, along with some criticisms from the community.

The trailer features Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Iron Man, all of which are realistically rendered. In other words, there isn’t a prominent stylized aesthetic to the characters, making them odd to look at. More often than not, games will combine realism with a stylized touch to avoid the uncanny valley. This is a term used to describe art that almost 100% resembles humans, but slightly off a notch, which usually causes discomfort.

IGN conducted an interview covering the reveal of Marvel’s Avengers at E3. Crystal Dynamics’ lead creative director Shaun Escayg said “We are always listening to, and welcome feedback from our community. There are currently no plans to change our character designs.” To some, this may be disappointing, but based on his phrasing, it sounds like some polish could still happen in the future. Escayg also said “The trailer is showing pre-alpha gameplay footage, which means the level of detail and overall polish of the character models will absolutely continue to improve as we get closer to launch.”

Sadly, Marvel’s Avengers’ E3 showing didn’t strike the way Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had hoped, at least if fan reception is any indication.

What do you think? Were you left disappointed with what was shown? Let us know! And check out our preview coverage for the upcoming superhero adventure.

[Source: IGN]