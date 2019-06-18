Wherever Hideo Kojima goes, he’s probably going to bring a friend or two with him. Kojima’s next stop on his seemingly never-ending world tour will be San Diego Comic-Con 2019. This time, he’ll be bringing director (and “bestie”) Nicolas Winding Refn with him. As of right now, details, like when or where he’ll be showing up at the convention, are unavailable, but there’s always the chance we’ll get more information on the upcoming Death Stranding.

HIDEO KOJIMA x NICOLAS WINDING REFN. Coming to SDCC 2019. pic.twitter.com/7hj3aoYLOR — 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) June 18, 2019

As with anything related to Kojima, what exactly the two will be talking about is a mystery. While it’s possible we could get some juicy tidbits about Death Stranding, it’s just as possible that the two of them will simply be talking about their favorite movies for an hour. While Refn will physically be present in Death Stranding as the model for the character of Heartman, he won’t actually be performing.

Kojima previously visited the Tribeca Film Festival with Death Stranding star Norman Reedus. While that didn’t exactly provide earth-shattering Death Stranding information, we could see something come out of San Diego Comic-Con. With Death Stranding (along with every other first-party Sony game) skipping E3 2019, SDCC is one of the few major conventions occurring before Death Stranding releases.

Then again, not knowing anything about Death Stranding is also kind of the point. While the big blow-out trailer earlier in the year shed light on a lot of things surrounding Kojima’s latest, much is still a mystery. We do know that “connection” will be a major theme, which is reinforced by its asynchronous multiplayer. We’ve gotten our clearest look at Death Stranding gameplay so far in the trailer, as well, though Kojima has been characteristically coy when classifying a genre to it.

We won’t have to wait too much longer to finally play Death Stranding. It will be released on November 8, 2019 on the PlayStation 4. San Diego Comic-Con will take place from July 18-July 21, 2019.