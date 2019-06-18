When we first heard The Alliance Alive was getting an HD remaster, it only had a vague Fall 2019 release window. However, we now know when it will be releasing (in Japan, at least). The Alliance Alive HD Remastered will be hitting Japanese store shelves on October 10, 2019. A Western release is still unknown.

The Alliance Alice HD Remastered is a high-definition upgrade of The Alliance Alive, which originally released on the Nintendo 3DS. It has a notable RPG pedigree behind it, with a scenario created by Yoshitaka Murayama, one of the brains behind the Suikoden franchise. Taking place in a world split into distinct regions, The Alliance Alive centers around of group of heroes coming together to form a rebellion. They attempt to rise up and stop the malevolent Daemons once and for all.

Releasing on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this will be the first time The Alliance Alive can be played on a home console. As such, some modifications were made to the overall gameplay, as it no longer will be able to utilize the dual screen nature of the 3DS. However, as the original game released near the end of the 3DS lifecycle, this remaster will likely introduce The Alliance Alive to an even wider audience.

While it still doesn’t have a release date, we do know that The Alliance Alive HD Remastered will be heading West, as well. That was also given a Fall 2019 launch window, though it will likely be after the Japanese release. NIS America will be handling publishing duties outside of Japan this time around.

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered will release on October 10, 2019 in Japan. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Will you be picking up this RPG for the first time? Or perhaps giving it another go in high-definition? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]